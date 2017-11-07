FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French power grid operator RTE expects winter demand to be stable
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
Business
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
Deals
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 7, 2017 / 9:06 AM / in 2 hours

French power grid operator RTE expects winter demand to be stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French electricity demand this winter is expected to be stable, although unplanned nuclear reactor outages and a prolonged cold spell could lead to a tense supply situation, electricity grid operator RTE said in its outlook on Tuesday.

High voltage power line pylons are seen near Aix en Provence, France, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

RTE said it was keeping a watchful eye on the situation, particularly on several nuclear reactors operated by utility EDF that are currently offline, but which are expected to resume production by the end of November.

“With the shutdown of some fuel-powered generators in 2017 and 2018, the electricity system is adjusted to French demand,” the RTE said in a statement.

In case of a cold spell and nuclear outages, the RTE could be forced to gradually use some of its exceptional measures to guarantee security of supply, it added.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.