French power grid operator RTE expects winter demand to be stable

PARIS (Reuters) - French electricity demand this winter is expected to be stable, although unplanned nuclear reactor outages and a prolonged cold spell could lead to a tense supply situation, electricity grid operator RTE said in its outlook on Tuesday.

High voltage power line pylons are seen near Aix en Provence, France, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

RTE said it was keeping a watchful eye on the situation, particularly on several nuclear reactors operated by utility EDF that are currently offline, but which are expected to resume production by the end of November.

“With the shutdown of some fuel-powered generators in 2017 and 2018, the electricity system is adjusted to French demand,” the RTE said in a statement.

In case of a cold spell and nuclear outages, the RTE could be forced to gradually use some of its exceptional measures to guarantee security of supply, it added.