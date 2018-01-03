FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Storm cuts power to 200,000 households in northern France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A new winter storm has cut power to 200,000 households in northern France and is set to move to other regions throughout the day, electricity grid company Enedis said on Wednesday.

Households in the Normandy region were the worst hit by storm Eleanor, Enedis, a unit of state-controlled EDF said, while the area around Paris and northeastern Picardie and Champagne-Ardenne were also among those affected.

The latest weather warning and strong winds come after winter storm Carmen battered western France on Jan. 1, with some 40,000 households in the Brittany region temporarily losing power on Monday.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Alison Williams

