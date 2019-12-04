Over a million in France sign petition for referendum on ADP privatization

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait for their planes at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, France, June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - A petition calling for a referendum on the possible privatization of French airport operator ADP has attracted more than one million signatures, France’s highest court said on Wednesday, as opposition to the government’s plans builds.

The government plans to sell all or part of its 50.6% stake in ADP (ADP.PA), worth around 8.8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) at current market prices, as part of a drive to divest some state holdings to finance a 10 billion euros innovation fund.

But the move has faced criticism from a variety of opponents who are demanding a referendum and have accused President Emmanuel Macron’s government of selling valuable national assets.