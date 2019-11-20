France to pocket two billion euros from lottery IPO: Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: Logo and grids of French lottery group Francaise des Jeux are shown in this illustration picture taken in Bordeaux, France, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Illustration

PARIS (Reuters) - The privatization of French national lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) will generate 2 billion euros in proceeds after an initial public offering that was heavily over-subscribed, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

Le Maire confirmed the IPO was priced at 19.90 euros ($22.02) per share for institutional investors, the upper end of the range the shares were offered at.

Investors including retail buyers placed total orders worth 11 billion euros, in what was one of Europe’s biggest IPOs of the year.

Le Maire called the IPO as a “considerable success”.