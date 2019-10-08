French lottery group FDJ says privatization should take place in 'few weeks'

FILE PHOTO: Logos of France's national lottery company Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) are seen in Nice, France, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The privatization of France’s national lottery company Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) should be launched in a “few weeks”, FDJ head Stéphane Pallez told BFM Business TV on Tuesday.

Pallez’s comments echoed those made last week by France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who had also said the privatization of FDJ would occur in the coming weeks. Pallez said the government had indicated that a privatization of FDJ could raise around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

The privatizations of companies such as airports group ADP (ADP.PA) and FDJ are integral to President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise money to fund innovation projects and boost the overall economy.