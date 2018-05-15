FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 7:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Stronger regulations will accompany any French privatizations: Elysee adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Regulations will need to be strengthened before any eventual privatization of Paris airports operator ADP (ADP.PA) and lottery company La Francaise des Jeux, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

The government has said that it intends to sell off or reduce non-strategic stakes it holds to establish a 10 billion euro ($11.6 billion) innovation fund.

    The adviser told reporters the state did not need to keep a majority stake in these companies.

    The government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in ADP, utility Engie (ENGIE.PA) or FDJ, another official in the president’s office said earlier this month.

    Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Michel Rose; Writing by Richard Lough

