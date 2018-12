French riot police stand guard near the Arc de Triomphe during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, in Paris, France, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - More than 200 people have been arrested after a day of clashes between protesters and police in central Paris, local authorities said.

The Paris police department said 205 people had been arrested including militants from the far-right and far-left.