Big firms could help rein in French finances: minister

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday he was in favor of demanding companies to help keep the budget deficit as close as possible next year to an EU limit.

Le Maire said he wanted all measures necessary to be taken to keep the public deficit as close as possible to an EU-limit of 3 percent of GDP though it was likely to be surpassed.

“That can be by keeping public spending under control and by (increasing) tax receipts. That can be done by specifically asking big companies to contribute. I’m in favor,” Le Maire told lawmakers at the Senate.

President Emmanuel Macron announced concessions on Monday to anti-government protestors expected to blow a 10 billion euro hole in the budget, pushing the deficit well past the 2.8 percent of GDP expected until now for 2019.