French government hikes 2019 deficit target: minister

Gerald Darmanin, French Minister of Public Action and Accounts, arrives to attend a meeting with leaders of employers' and workers' unions, both chambers of parliament and local elected officials to talk about the "yellow vests" crisis at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government now expects a 2019 budget deficit of 2.5 percent of economic output excluding the one-off impact of transforming a payroll tax rebate into a permanent cut, the budget minister said on Tuesday.

Before President Emmanuel Macron announced concessions to anti-government protestors, the government had previously expected a deficit excluding one-offs of 1.9 percent of gross domestic product.

As the overall deficit was previously expected at 2.8 percent, the new underlying deficit risks pushing the overall number towards 3.4 percent - past the European Union’s 3-percent limit.

Speaking before parliament, Darmanin also said that the concessions announced on Tuesday by Macron would amount to 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion), including the cancelling of energy tax hikes already announced last week.