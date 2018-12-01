French health minister says Paris riots unacceptable, extremists hijacking protests

Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, gather at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The violence seen in Paris on Saturday is unacceptable and “yellow vest” protesters must speak out against extremist groups hijacking their legitimate grievances, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

“I would like to hear the yellow vests say that this type of demonstration has been taken over by extremist groups and that they cannot accept it,” she told BFM television, urging them to organize themselves so they can begin a dialogue with the government.