Macron concessions to cost between 8-10 billion euros - minister

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen as he addresses the nation about the "yellow vests" crisis, at a cafe in Paris, France, December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Measures announced by President Emmanuel Macron to appease a wave of protests across France will cost between 8-10 billion euros ($9.1-$11.4 billion), a junior minister said on Monday.

“It’s between 8 to billion euros,” Olivier Dussopt, junior minister for public accounts, said on BFM TV. “We are in the process of fine-tuning and to see how to finance it.”

Macron announced earlier on Monday wage rises for the poorest workers and tax cuts for pensioners in further concessions meant to defuse weeks of often violent protests that have challenged his authority.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)