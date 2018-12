FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The “yellow vest” protest movement will have a severe impact on the French economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

“We must expect a new slowdown of economic growth at year-end due to the “yellow vest” protests,” Le Maire told Reuters television as he visited shops and restaurants that had been vandalized on Saturday.