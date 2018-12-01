World News
December 1, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Protesters set building on fire near Arc de Triomphe in Paris: Reuters witness

1 Min Read

A view shows a barricade with police forces and protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, during clashes as part of a demonstration near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, France, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - A building was set on fire by protesters on a major avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris, a Reuters witness said.

Reporting by Antony Paone; writing by John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.