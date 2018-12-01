December 1, 2018 / 4:44 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago
Protesters set building on fire near Arc de Triomphe in Paris: Reuters witness
A view shows a barricade with police forces and protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, during clashes as part of a demonstration near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, France, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
PARIS (Reuters) - A building was set on fire by protesters on a major avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris, a Reuters witness said.