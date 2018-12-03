Total says fuel stations running dry due to 'yellow vest' protests

A yellow vest hangs inside a vandalized store front the morning after clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, in Paris, France, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - “Yellow vest” protesters are blocking access to 11 of Total’s (TOTF.PA) fuel depots in France and fuel stations are beginning to run dry, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Seventy five of the company’s 2,200 gas stations were out of fuel, the spokesman said.

For more than two weeks, protesters angry over the fuel taxes and the high cost of living have been blocking roads across France, impeding access to fuel depots, shopping malls and some airports. On Saturday, street demonstrations turned violent in Paris.

