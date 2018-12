Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, face off with French riot police during clashes at the Place de l'Etoile near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Sixty-five people have been injured, including 11 members of the security forces, in protests against high living costs in central Paris, the police department said.

Reuters images showed about a dozen cars on fire in roads around the capital’s famous Champs-Elysees avenue.