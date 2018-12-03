French finance minister breaks out of Eurogroup meeting for urgent Paris meeting

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire broke out of a meeting on Monday in Brussels with his euro zone counterparts to return to Paris for an urgent meeting, a French official said.

The official did not say what the “very important meeting” was about, but the French government is facing growing pressure over violent riots that caused widespread damage in the French capital on Saturday.

The official said Le Maire would return afterwards in the evening to Brussels, where he was seeking to drum up support for a shared euro zone budget and a digital tax on big internet companies, both key parts of President Emmanuel Macron’s European agenda.