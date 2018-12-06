World News
December 6, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

French finance minister: prepared to step up tax cuts, spending cuts

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that he was always prepared to step up the government’s tax cutting plans as long as they were accompanied by spending cuts.

“If we need to accelerate tax cuts, whether for companies or households, I am in favor,” Le Maire told an economics conference, as the government struggles to quell a grassroots movement against fuel tax hikes.

“But in this case, it must go hand-in-hand with a decrease in spending,” he said.

Le Maire also said he wanted workers’ bonuses to be made tax exempt as soon as possible, in a gesture to the movement protesting against weak purchasing power.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.