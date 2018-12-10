French 'yellow vest' protests curb Printemps sales by 25-30 percent

PARIS (Reuters) - French upmarket department store Printemps (PRTP.PA) said it had suffered a 25-30 percent slump in sales over the last four weeks as a result of the “yellow vest” anti-government protests.

“There has been a colossal loss in sales and they won’t be recouped,” said Pierre Pelarrey, who runs Printemps’ flagship store in central Paris.

Printemps Haussmann, rival Galeries Lafayette and major tourist attractions such as the Eiffel Tower and Louvre were all shut on Saturday as the French capital endured another day of disorder during the protests.