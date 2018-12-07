World News
December 7, 2018 / 6:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron to speak early next week on protests

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron (centre) on a visit to the riot-battered neighbourhood around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, December 2, 2018. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will speak early next week on the “yellow vest” movement as France braces for another wave of violent protests on Saturday over living costs, National Assembly speaker Richard Ferrand told Reuters.

Ferrand, a Macron close ally, confirmed earlier media reports.

The “yellow vest” movement, which started last month in protest against rising fuel prices, spread over the whole country. Protesters devastated downtown Paris during the past weekends.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.