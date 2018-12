French President Emmanuel Macron sits across from Prime Minister Edouard Philippe at the start of a meeting at the Elysee Palace day after clashes between police and yellow vest protesters, in Paris, France, December 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and key ministers did not discuss imposing a state of emergency during a meeting on Sunday, a presidential source said.

The source said they had spoken about adapting security forces for future protests following the riots that broke out in Paris on Saturday.