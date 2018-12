Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, stand near a burned car during clashes near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, France, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - At least 19 metro stations in central Paris were closed on Saturday as violent clashes between “yellow vest” protesters and riot police spread across the French capital as night fell, BFM TV reported.

Among the stations shut down were Etoile, at the top of the Champs Elysee boulevard, Opera and Bastille.