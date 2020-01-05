Business News
January 5, 2020 / 5:48 PM / a few seconds ago

Air France plans to run flight schedule on Jan. 6-7 despite strikes

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France (AIRF.PA) said on Sunday it planned to run its entire flight schedule on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, despite calls by some crew unions to strike as part of ongoing nationwide protests over the government’s efforts to reform the pension system.

“On January 6 and 7, 2020, Air France plans to operate its entire flight schedule,” the airline said in a statement, which also cited discussions between the government and unions that it said had resulted in guarantees for flight crews’ future pension system.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
