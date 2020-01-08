French union: we're still far from deal to end pensions strike

FILE PHOTO: Laurent Berger, leader of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT) poses during an interview with Reuters at the CFDT headquarters in Paris, France, November 29, 2019. Picture taken November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s moderate CFDT trade union is still a long way from a deal with the government over a planned pension reform that unions oppose, CFDT head Laurent Berger told the Franceinfo television station on Wednesday.

“We’re far from a deal this evening,” Berger said. His union is one of several that for more than a month has been staging a strike to try to force the government of President Emmanuel Macron into a climbdown over the pension reform.