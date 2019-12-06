Factbox: Where is France's public sector strike being felt the hardest?

PARIS (Reuters) - Trade unions called for mass protests and strikes in France over pension reform that have brought travel chaos and closed schools to continue into next week, as they sought to pile more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron.

FILE PHOTO: Protesters hold a banner during a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. The slogan reads "Fight together or suffer alone". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Here’s how the strike is impacting public services:

* TRANSPORT

The strikes have hit transport networks the hardest. Nearly a third of all workers were on strike on Friday, including 87% of train drivers.

The state-run SNCF has canceled 90% of high-speed TGV trains and while only three in 10 trains on regional routes will run, with other services replaced by buses.

On the Paris metro, nine out of 16 lines are closed and services severely limited on five others. There are also major disruptions on the suburban RER lines.

Eurostar said it was running a reduced timetable on its train services linking Paris and London until Dec. 10.

Air France (AIRF.PA) said it was cancelling 30% of domestic flights and 10% of medium haul operations because of strike action by air traffic controllers that the airline said would run until Dec. 7.

* SCHOOLS

The education ministry said 5% of teachers nationwide were on strike on Friday, sharply down on Thursday when more than half of all public teachers walked out. Paris City Hall said 178 schools would remain shuttered.

* POLICE

Two police unions called on members to keep striking and provide just the minimum public service required by French law.

* ENERGY INDUSTRY

Part of the workforce at five refineries is on strike, the CGT union said, adding that while production was not impacted deliveries were. Members could be asked whether to halt production at a vote on Monday, the union added.

Oil and gas company Total (TOTF.PA) confirmed at its La Mede, Normandie and Grandpuits refineries but said the blockade at Feyzin was over.

The energy ministry said the country’s fuel supplies were good.