Factbox: Where is France's public sector strike being felt the hardest?

PARIS (Reuters) - Strikes against pension reforms shut dozens of schools and caused transport chaos around France on Tuesday but the number of people participating in the industrial action appeared to have dropped off.

Passengers wait on a platform at the Gare du Nord RER station during a strike by all unions of the Paris transport network (RATP) and French SNCF workers in Paris as part of a second day of national strike and protests in France, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Here’s how the strike is affecting public services:

* TRANSPORT

France’s rail, bus and metro networks have been hardest hit by the strike, particularly in Paris.

On Tuesday, a quarter of all railway workers walked out, down from more than half on Thursday, the first day of industrial action.

Participation remained high among drivers, however, forcing the state-run SNCF to cancel 80% of high-speed TGV trains, while only three in 10 trains ran on regional routes.

The Eurostar and Thalys train services linking Paris with London and Brussels ran reduced services.

On the Paris metro, 10 out of 16 lines were closed and services severely disrupted on four others. Only the city’s two automated lines were running.

Air France canceled 25% of domestic flights and 10% of medium haul operations, slightly fewer than on Thursday, after the French civil aviation authority instructed airlines to reduce their flight schedule due to the strike.

* SCHOOLS

The education ministry said 16% of teachers were on strike nationwide on Tuesday. This compared with 46.6% on Thursday and 5% on Friday.

* Civil Servants

Some 6% of all public servants were on strike at 1200 GMT on Tuesday compared with 21% on Thursday, officials said.

* ENERGY INDUSTRY

Workers at six of France’s seven refineries downed tools on Tuesday, the CGT union said. A decision would be taken next week on whether to declare an indefinite strike and a possible production shut down, the union added.

Oil and gas company Total said blockades were going on at its Normandie, Donges, Grandpuits, La Mede and Peyzin refineries.

Total said 187 of its 3,500 petrol stations had run dry of fuel on Tuesday, but said supplies were under control and urged customers not to panic buy.

Despite the blockades at some oil depots hampering road deliveries, France’s oil pipeline network allows it to move refined products from the refining hubs to major urban centers, keeping the market supplied.

EDF said 21.8% of its staff were on strike.