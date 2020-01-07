Business News
January 7, 2020 / 9:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Workers at France's Port Jerome and Fos oil refineries on strike: CGT union

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Workers at France’s Port Jerome and Fos refineries, which are run by Exxon (XOM.N), have decided to go on strike, the CGT union wrote on a union blog page on Tuesday.

Officials at Exxon in France could not be immediately reached for a comment.

France’s Prime Minister said earlier on Tuesday that the country was not at risk of a fuel shortage, despite the wave of protests against government plans to change the country’s pensions system.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
