French PM ready to discuss pension terms as new strikes loom

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is welcomed by French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner as she arrives for a ministers' meeting at the Interior ministry in Paris, on January 6, 2020. Photo by Eliot Blondet/ABACAPRESS.COMNo Use France Digital. No Use France Print.

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday he was open to discussing changes to the average retirement age with unions, one of the main sticking points over pensions reform plans that have triggered protests.

Trade unions have vowed to halt the reforms, which are a central part of President Emmanuel Macron’s agenda. Nationwide strikes and demonstrations have repeatedly shut schools and closed transport, while demonstrations have led to clashes with the police, most recently on Saturday.

Unions are planning the next major demonstration for Jan. 9 and four days of strikes to shut down oil refineries.

“I’m open to any discussion of the terms,” Philippe told RTL radio on Tuesday. He said police were ready to intervene to prevent any blockades of oil refineries, and said France was not at risk of a fuel shortage.