French PM to send proposals to unions on pensions reform

French Health and Solidarity Minister Agnes Buzyn, Prime Minister French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, French High Commissioner for Pension Reform Laurent Pietraszewski attend a meeting with labour union leaders at the Hotel Matignon in Paris as France faces its 37th consecutive day of strikes against French government's pensions reform plans, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday he will send written “concrete proposals” to unions about the government’s pensions reform plan, hoping to reach a compromise and end more than a month of public sector strikes over the issue.

“Tonight, we made good progress in view of the compromise we would like to reach (...) but there’s still work to do,” he said after holding meetings with unions on Friday, a day after new protest marches took place nationwide.

Philippe said he would meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday before sending the proposals.