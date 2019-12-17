French PM: We won't back down over pension reform

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveils the details of a pensions reform plan before the CESE (Economic, Social and Environmental Council) in Paris, France December 11, 2019. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is determined to implement a planned reform of the pension system despite a nationwide strike and protests by trade unions who want the plan scrapped, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.

“Democratic and union opposition to our project is perfectly legitimate. But we have stated clearly what our project was and my government is totally determined to reform the pensions system and to balance the pension system’s budget,” Philippe told parliament.