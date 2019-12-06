French SNCF says railway traffic will still be disrupted Monday

A man runs to catch a train at the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris as a strike by French SNCF railway workers and French transportation workers continue to protest against French government's pensions reform plans in France, December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French railways company SNCF said on Friday it expected rail traffic would still be heavily disrupted on Monday, based on statements from transport unions.

“Over the weekend, we expect to see a level of disruption similar to the past two days, with about 10 to 15% of trains available. Based on what we hear, it looks like Monday will still be very difficult,” SNCF spokeswoman Agnès Ogier told reporters.

French unions brought rail, bus and metro systems to a standstill on Thursday and Friday in protest over the government’s planned pension reforms.