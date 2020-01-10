French union says strike at refineries to continue until Jan. 16

FILE PHOTO: Workers of French oil giant Total gather in front of the oil refinery in Donges as France faces its 34th consecutive day of strike against French government's pensions reform plans, in Donges, France January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s CGT union said on Friday it would continue a strike over the government’s planned pension reform at refineries and petrol depots until Jan. 16, extending by almost a week a four-day action that started on Jan. 7.

The decision comes the day after new nationwide protest marches that failed to break the stalemate between government and unions after a more-than month-old public sector strike.

The action at refineries aims to cause shortages at petrolstations, which has not occurred yet, according to authorities.