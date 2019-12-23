French workers vote to halt production at Total's Grandpuits refinery: union

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s CGT union workers voted to halt production at Total’s Grandpuits refinery as part of protests over the government pensions reform plan, a union official said on Monday.

“The decision has been taken to halt Grandpuits but with a slight majority. The management has asked for an hour of reflection,” the official said.

Halting production at PetroIneos’ 210,000 barrels-per-day Lavera oil refinery started on Sunday after a similar vote from the CGT union workers.