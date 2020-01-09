Turnout drops again at French pension protest marches: ministry

PARIS (Reuters) - Turnout at union-led French demonstrations against pension reform dropped sharply again on a fourth day of nationwide protests, Interior Ministry estimates showed.

The minister said that nationwide 452,000 people had marched on Thursday, including 56,000 in Paris. This compares to 615,000, including 76,000 in Paris, at the previous march on Dec. 17, and 339,000 on Dec. 10 and 806,000 on Dec 5.

Unions are organizing a fifth day of nationwide demonstrations on Saturday.