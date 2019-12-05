World News
December 5, 2019 / 2:10 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

French railway workers vote to extend strike: railway union

TGV trains (high speed train) are parked at a SNCF depot station in Charenton-le-Pont near Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests against French government's pensions reform plans in France, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French railway workers have voted to extend their strike, the UNSA railway union’s spokesman says on Thursday.

Transport networks in Paris and cities across France ground to a near halt as unions have dug in for a protest that threatens to paralyze the country for days and poses the severest challenge to President Emmanuel Macron’s reforms since the “yellow vest” protests began just over a year ago.

Reporting by Caroline Pailliez; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Hugh Lawson

