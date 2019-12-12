France's CGT union says 'no Christmas break' in transport strike

FILE PHOTO: People ride bicycles during rush hour as a strike by all unions of the Paris transport network (RATP) and French SNCF workers entered its seventh consecutive day in Paris, France, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s CGT union said on Thursday there would be no break in transport strikes over the Christmas period unless the government backed down on pension reform.

“No Christmas break unless the government comes to its senses”, Laurent Brun, head of CGT’s railway branch, said on French radio Franceinfo.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday French people needed to work two years longer to get a full pension, drawing a hostile response from trade unions who said they would step up strike action to force an about-turn.