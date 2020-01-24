Business News
French electricity generation curbed by pensions strike

PARIS (Reuters) - Strikes over planned pensions reform had reduced French electricity generation by 5.1 gigawatts (GW) or around 6.4% of available generation capacity by 0850 GMT on Friday, data from grid operator RTE and utility EDF (EDF.PA) showed.

Power production was reduced at nuclear and gas-fired generators, while 2.1 GW was cut at hydro power stations.

French electricity demand is seen outstripping available generation capacity due to cold weather, leaving France as a net power importer with 2.4 GW of net imports on Friday morning, the data showed.

Reporting by Bate Felix

