French government remains committed to end special pension regimes: PM

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks to the media after a meeting with labour union representatives at the Hotel de Matignon in Paris, France December 19, 2019, on the 15th day of a nationwide multi-sector strike against the government's pensions overhaul. Martin Bureau/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday the government remained fully committed to end special pension regimes after a meeting with unions over pension reform plans.

Philippe also said at a press conference he hoped the pension reform law to be voted on before the summer at least.

Philippe held roundtable discussions with trade unions as the government seeks to break the deadlock before Christmas in a pension reform battle that took strikes into a 15th day on Thursday.