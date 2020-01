FILE PHOTO: The logo of a French oil giant Total is seen at the refinery in Donges, France, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) said on Monday that strikes against the government’s pension reform were having no impact on its fuel supply and distribution.

“Our gas stations are well stocked on Monday. The protest movement that has been announced will have no impact on the supply of our network from Jan. 7 to 10 and beyond,” Total said in a statement.