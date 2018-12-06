French PM: open to new measures to help the lowest paid

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Thursday said he was open to new measures to benefit workers on the lowest salaries, as the government scrambled to head off another round of ‘yellow vest’ protests in Paris this weekend.

Philippe also said 65,000 security force members would be deployed nationwide. Rioters last Saturday torched cars, looted shops and defaced the Arc de Triomphe in the worst unrest the French capital has seen in five decades.