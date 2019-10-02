French police march in Paris for better working conditions

French police officers attend the "March of Anger" to protest against poor working conditions in Paris, France, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Thousands of French police officers marched in the streets of Paris on Wednesday, protesting against poor working conditions they say have led to dozens of suicides among their ranks since the beginning of the year.

They also denounced what they described as a rising anti-police sentiment in the wake of the “Yellow Vest” violent protest movements, during which some officers have been accused of using excessive force.

Also among the grievances aired by protesting police officers was a plan by French President Emmanuel Macron to reform pensions.

Several professions, including public transport workers, doctors, lawyers and pilots have already voiced their discontent over this planned reform, fearing they will lose out.

“It’s unacceptable that we work until the age of 65 and run after thieves until we’re 65. All we want is respect, consideration, and that beyond words, we see concrete actions,” said Frederic Lagache, a representative of a police union.

According to the latest numbers given by police unions, 52 police officers have committed suicide so far in 2019.