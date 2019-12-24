Total says Grandpuits refinery to produce at reduced rate until December 30

FILE PHOTO: The logo of a French oil giant Total is seen at the refinery in Donges, France, December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy major Total said on Tuesday that its 102,000 barrels-per-day Grandpuits refinery near Paris was producing at reduced flow after CGT union voted to halt output as part of a nationwide protest against a pensions reform.

A spokesman for the company said the refinery would continue to produce until Dec. 30 when the union will hold another general assembly meeting.

He said three of Total’s other refineries in France; Normandy, Feyzin and Donges were operating normally on Tuesday, with products leaving the refineries.

At its La Mede biorefinery, products were still being blocked from leaving due to the strike.

The spokesman said products supply to Total’s petrol stations were improving with just 90 stations running dry compared to 114 the previous day.

Industrial action against President Emmanuel Macron’s reforms has also crippled train services over the past two weeks.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s office said it would restart talks with unions on pension reform on Jan. 7. Separate talks will also be held with teachers’ and hospital workers’ unions from Jan. 13, the government said.

Unions have already scheduled more demonstrations for Jan. 9 against the reforms, which would scrap special regimes for sectors like the railways and make people work to 64 to draw a full pension.