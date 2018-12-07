French retailers lost around 1 billion euros since start of protests: FCD

PARIS (Reuters) - French retailers have lost around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in revenue since the start of the “yellow vest” protests in the country last month, the French retail federation (FCD) told Reuters on Friday.

The federation, which regroups large supermarket groups like Carrefour or Casino, has warned that the protests that started on Nov. 17 could spoil the crucial Christmas shopping season.

Much of Paris will be in lockdown on Saturday and tens of thousands of police deployed across the nation to contain what protesters are billing as ‘Act IV’ to the ‘yellow vest’ rebellion that has seen the worst unrest in the capital since 1968 student riots.