MOSCOW (Reuters) - Any allegations that Russia helped whip up anti-government protests in France are slanderous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

“We have not interfered and will not interfere in the internal affairs of any countries, including France,” Peskov told reporters.