A view shows police forces and protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel taxes, during clashes as part of a demonstration near the Place de l'Etoile in Paris, France, December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Galeries Lafayette and the Printemps department store in central Paris have closed their doors as violence has spread in the capital amid protests against the rising cost of living, two spokeswomen told Reuters.

Firemen were putting out a fire at a building near the Champs-Elysees, a Reuters witness said.