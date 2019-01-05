"Where are the police?" tweets Sweden's envoy to France as protests rage

PARIS (Reuters) - With no police in sight, Sweden’s ambassador to France called on neighbors to help put out a small fire lit outside her Embassy during “yellow vest” protests against high living costs and the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

“And where are the police??? Thanks to friendly neighbors we were able to put out the fires,” ambassador Veronika Wand-Danielsson tweeted on Saturday, attaching photographs to her post.

While some social media users apologized for the protesters’ behavior, others were more tongue-in-cheek. One responded to her tweet: “Thank you Madame Ambassador for coming out with a bucket of water to douse the burning box. A true Viking!”