Macron to meet French unions, employers on Monday: source

Workmen place a wood panel to protect a broken window on a GAP clothing store the day after clashes during a national day of protest by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet representatives of trade unions, employers’ organizations and associations of local elected officials on Monday, an Elysee palace source said on Sunday.

The meeting, which will take place at 0900 GMT, follows a fourth weekend of violent “yellow vest” riots in which anti-government protesters threw stones, torched cars and vandalized shops and restaurants across the country.

“The president wants to bring together all the political, territorial, economic and social forces at these difficult times for the nation, in order to hear their voices and proposals with a view to mobilize them into action,” the source said.