France needs calm, order and return to normal after protests: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron called for a return to calm in France after nearly a month of protests by the ‘yellow vest’ movement against his government’s policies which have hit growth and caused widespread disruption.

“France needs calm, order and a return to normal,” Macron said, speaking a news conference after a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels.

The ‘yellow vest’ movement started on Nov. 17 with protests at junctions and roundabouts against fuel tax increases, but quickly became a wider mobilisation against Macron’s economic policies. Three successive weekends of protests in Paris have lead to vandalism and violent clashes with security forces.