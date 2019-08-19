Putin says no risk of increased radiation after rocket blast

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the French President's summer retreat of the Bregancon fortress on the Mediterranean coast, near the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, on August 19, 2019. Gerard Julien/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there was no risk of increased radiation levels after a blast at a military site in northern Russia on Aug. 8 that killed at least five people.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of bilateral talks, Putin said that all of those injured and killed in the blast would receive state awards.

He also said that all necessary safety measures were being taken and that there was no radiation risk.

Russia’s state nuclear agency said five of its staff members were killed and three others injured in a blast involving “isotope power sources” that took place during a rocket test on a sea platform.

Putin was speaking at Macron’s summer residence in southern France ahead of talks on a range of subjects between the two leaders.