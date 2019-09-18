September 18, 2019 / 10:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago
France's Macron to meet Qatari emir in wake of Saudi oil attack
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with Qatar’s ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Thursday, the French presidency said.
